DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men are facing criminal charges in connection with an incident in Dartmouth that triggered an Amber Alert and a frantic search for a mother and child, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of several people arguing on Tucker Road around 11:22 a.m. learned that a man involved in the altercation, Jeremias Cabral, 21, of Fall River, had threatened someone with a knife and stole his cellphone before forcing a woman and her infant child into a Mitsubishi Lancer, according to police.

The driver, Michael Abrantes, 28, of Fall River, fled the scene, prompting officials to issue the alert amid concern for the well-being of both the woman and her child, who were later found unharmed in Fall River.

Cabral and Abrantes were also located.

The woman involved later told police she and the child had not been abducted, and had left willingly without being threatened.

As a result of the incident, Cabral was charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon and larceny, and Abrantes was charged with possession of both a Class A and B drug.

In a statement, Dartmouth Police Chief Brian P. Levesque said, “I am extremely pleased that there were no injuries as a result of this incident, and I would also like to acknowledge the exemplary teamwork put forward by all of the involved agencies.”

