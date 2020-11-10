2 teenagers arrested in connection with a fatal shooting outside a Revere ice cream shop

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two 17-year-old boys were taken into custody over the last few days in connection with the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man outside a Revere ice cream shop in July.

Yaseen Butt was found suffering from a gunshot wound outside Twist and Shake on Revere Beach Boulevard around 10:10 p.m. July 26, according to state police.

Butt was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Early Friday morning, Revere officers responded to a report of an erratic driver at a Wendy’s drive-through on Squire Road.

Upon arrival, the driver tried to flee and almost struck an officer in the process. Officers said he continued into the Brown Circle rotary and was driving around it in the wrong direction before he crashed into a traffic island on Malden Street and knocked over a utility pole.

The two occupants of the vehicle tried to run away but, a 17-year-old from East Boston was arrested. He has been indicted for the murder and armed robbery of Butt.

On Tuesday, troopers carrying out a warrant arrested a second 17-year-old East Boston resident inside a Revere residence.

That teenager is facing murder, armed robbery, and firearm and ammunition charges.

These arrests are the second and third overall made in connection to Butt’s death.

On July 30, Felix Martinez was charged with murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and two counts of armed robbery over the phone with Chelsea District Court after investigators said they found security footage of him and other members of the group fleeing into a nearby MBTA station.

The incident remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)