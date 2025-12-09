YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old man has died in a single-car crash in Yarmouth Tuesday, according to Yarmouth police.

Yarmouth Police said they received multiple 911 calls reporting a crash on Highbank Road in the area of Coveview Drive at approximately 1:17 p.m.

Responding officers said they arrived and found the vehicle overturned in the woods and engulfed in flames. Police said officers tried to render aid to the driver, who was still inside the vehicle, but were not able to extinguish the fire.

Yarmouth Fire Department crews arrived a short time later and took over fire suppression efforts. Despite their efforts, the 21-year-old driver died at the scene.

Three Yarmouth Police Officers were sent to Cape Cod Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The crash is under investigation by the Yarmouth Police Department and the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council Crash Reconstruction Unit. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 508-775-0445.

