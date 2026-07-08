BOSTON (WHDH) - 4,500 Brigham and Women’s nurses and clinicians are on strike in what is the largest healthcare professional strike in Massachusetts history.

“MGB wants to shift more of the insurance costs onto our members, so that sounds like a wage cut to me,” Katie Murphy said.

Murphy is the president of the Massachusetts Nurses Association and an ICU nurse at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

She said the union and Mass General Brigham, which is the state’s largest healthcare system, cannot agree on healthcare costs and pay raises to meet the increased cost of living.

“Prices are skyrocketing for home ownership, for groceries, for gas,” Murphy said. “We have got to offer a competitive wage package.”

A spokesperson for Mass General Brigham said that while it is offering its annual 5% pay increase, employees are facing health insurance increases as well.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and other democratic lawmakers issued a statement Tuesday, saying in part, “Nurses are the backbone of our health care system… we urge all parties to return to the bargaining table and reach a good faith agreement that provides stability for this critical workforce — Mass General Brigham — and the patients in their collective care.”

It echoes the sentiment Governor Maura Healey had when she met with both sides on Monday.

Her office said, “The governor is focused on protecting patients, supporting the healthcare workforce, and avoiding disruptions to care.”

Mass General Brigham said 1,300 licensed nurses and clinicians will step in until the strike ends.

“The patients are worried,” Murphy said. “Who’s gonna take care of mom, or dad, or spouse, or child?”

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