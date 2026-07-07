BOSTON (WHDH) - Brigham and Women’s Hospital nurses and clinicians are set to strike Wednesday after talks broke down, in what would be the largest nursing strike in Massachusetts history.

Nurses involved said they have posters packed, pins bagged, and megaphones boxed up and ready to go if the 4,500 Brigham and Women’s Hospital nurses and clinicians walk off the job.

Katie Murphy, President of the Massachusetts Nurses Association and an ICU nurse at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, said the union and Mass General Brigham, the state’s largest healthcare system, cannot agree on two issues. The first issue is cost-of-living pay increases.

“Prices are skyrocketing for home ownership, for groceries, for gas. We want to recruit, and we want to retain the best nurses and healthcare professionals that we can, and so we have to offer a competitive wage package,” Murphy said.

She said the second issue is healthcare costs.

“Mass General Brigham wants to shift more of the insurance costs onto our members. So that sounds like a wage cut to me,” Murphy said.

A spokesperson for Mass General Brigham said it is offering its annual five percent pay increase, and admits employees face “modest” health insurance increases, writing in part, “Brigham nurses are among the highest compensated in the market…We respect and value our nurses and remain committed to reaching a fair agreement.”

In a joint statement, Massachusetts Senators Elizabeth Warren, Edward J. Markey, along with Representatives Ayanna Pressley, and Stephen Lynch, and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said, “Nurses are the backbone of our health care system, and we rely on their skills, compassion, and tireless work ethic to care for our loved ones. The nurses at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Mass General Brigham Homecare deserve a fair contract that reflects the essential contributions they make each and every day.

“We urge all parties to return to the bargaining table and reach a good faith agreement that provides stability for this critical workforce, Mass General Brigham, and the patients in their collective care.”

A strike would also include home care workers who travel to see patients where they live.

Governor Maura Healey’s Office said she hosted both sides at the State House on Monday to continue negotiations, urging them to stay at the bargaining table, saying, “The Governor is focused on protecting patients, supporting the health care workforce, and avoiding disruptions to care.”

In the meantime, the healthcare system said it has 1,300 temporary nurses ready to work if there is a strike.

“The patients are worried. They’re saying, ‘you’ve been taking care of my family member for 2 weeks, 3 weeks. Now whose gonna take care of mom, dad or spouse or child?'” Murphy said. “We don’t want to walk, but we will if we have to.”

The nurses said their strike will only last one day, but they likely will be locked out of the hospital for four additional days since the hospital is obligated to offer temporary nurses five straight days of work.

Representatives for the nurses and clinicians said they were willing to resume talks Tuesday and go through the night to find a resolution, but Mass General Brigham did not indicate a willingness to adjust their offer.

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