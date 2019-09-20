60,000-square-foot Star Market, new Starbucks now open near TD Garden

BOSTON (WHDH) - A sparkling new Star Market and Starbucks opened Friday at the $1 billion, 1.5 million-square-foot Hub on Causeway development at TD Garden.

At 60,000 square feet, the massive supermarket is now officially the largest grocery store in Boston, according to BLDUP.

The sprawling multi-level market features an escalator, a Pizzeria Regina downstairs, and a beer and wine section, among an array of other options.

The Starbucks will open each day at 5 a.m. to cater to commuters who frequent North Station.

Customers can enter the Starmarket and Starbucks along “Champions Row” on Causeway Street.

Mike’s Pastries, Monica’s Mercato, and Sullivan’s Castle Island are slated to open up at the “Hub Hall” this winter.

Banners Kitchen & Tap will open in October. The sports bar will boast Topgolf Swing Suites and 60 beer taps.

Guy Fieri is also opening a tequila-themed restaurant.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)