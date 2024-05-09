MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Adam Montgomery received a sentence of 45 years to life in prison Thursday for the murder of his five-year-old daughter, Harmony Montgomery.

Roughly three months after a jury found him guilty, Montgomery also received shorter sentences for other charges in the case.

Before his sentencing, several people delivered victim impact statements.

“Did she cry for me?” asked Harmony’s biological mother, Crystal Sorey, during her statement. “Did she scream? Did she beg you to stop? I’ll never know.”

Harmony was reported missing in 2021. In court, prosecutors said they believed she died nearly two years earlier, in December 2019, after Adam beat her after Harmony had a bathroom accident.

Adam was charged with second-degree murder, second-degree assault, witness tampering, falsifying physical evidence and abuse of a corpse. A jury found him guilty in February of this year.

Montgomery’s estranged wife, Kayla Montgomery testified in his trial, saying Harmony’s body was hidden before Adam eventually disposed of it.

Kayla was Harmony’s stepmother. She pleaded guilty to a perjury charge in connection with the investigation into Harmony’s murder and testified against Adam as part of her plea deal. Sorey also testified in Adam’s murder trial.

Though Adam’s attorneys said he did not kill Harmony, his attorneys at one point acknowledged their client’s guilt on charges that he “purposely and unlawfully removed, concealed or destroyed” Harmony’s corpse and falsified physical evidence.

Harmony’s body has never been found.

Sorey was seen arriving at Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester near 12:45 p.m. Thursday. She stopped to speak with Manchester Chief of Police Allen Aldenberg before entering the building.

Manchester NH Chief of Police Allen Aldenberg sharing a moment with the biological mother of Harmony Montgomery ahead of today’s sentencing of Harmony’s father Adam Montgomery…the convicted killer facing 56 years to life #7News pic.twitter.com/WQwV1LK6Yu — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) May 9, 2024

Ahead of Thursday’s hearing, prosecutors asked that Montgomery receive a sentence of 56 years to life in prison for his crimes, according to court documents.

Speaking in court, the prosecution said it would amend its recommendation to the minimum of 35 years to life if Adam told authorities where he hid Harmony’s body and if authorities were able to recover the body within the next seven days.

After silence, the prosecutor told the judge “that is yet another reason why the minimum should not apply.”

Soon taking the microphone, Sorey recalled Harmony, saying she loved her brother and loved Adam’s sons.

“You may have taken her physically from me, but she is always, always with me,” Sorey said.

She vowed to keep looking for Harmony, saying “with or without you, we will find my daughter.”

Adam’s defense, after victim impact statements, said Adam maintains his innocence. Adam’s defense called the prosecution’s offer to reduce its recommendation in exchange for information “a stunt” and said the judge should not make an “adverse inference of lack of remorse” based on his silence.

“Adam Montgomery did not kill his daughter,” Adam’s attorney said. “But when he discovered his daughter’s death, he broke and he did inexplicable things. Even he can’t explain his actions. But eventually, he pulled it together and he was able to say goodbye to his daughter.”

Before his sentence in Harmony’s murder, Adam was already sentenced to spend decades behind bars after his conviction on unrelated weapons charges.

Officials react to Montgomery sentence

Public officials reacted to Adam Montgomery’s sentence Thursday, with Attorney General John Formella in a statement saying “Justice has been served.”

Moving forward, Formella said “Harmony Montgomery’s memory and legacy remain our focus.”

“Today’s sentence demonstrates that our legal system takes heinous crimes seriously and holds perpetrators accountable for their actions,” Formella said. “The murder of an innocent child leaves a lasting scar on New Hampshire and our hearts go out to Harmony’s family and all those who knew and loved her.”

Formella thanked prosecutors and investigators, saying “Their tireless efforts led to the justice Harmony received in the sentence handed down today.”

“While no sentence can bring back the life that was taken, we will honor Harmony’s memory by working to ensure that we are doing all we can to protect New Hampshire’s children and bring any person that would harm a child to justice,” Formella said.

