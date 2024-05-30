An American Airlines flight heading to Boston from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport had to abort takeoff to avoid hitting a plane that was landing Wednesday morning, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA said an air traffic controller canceled the takeoff clearance for American Airlines Flight 2134 around 10:30 a.m. because another aircraft was cleared to land on an intersecting runway.

The pilot of the Boston-bound plane told air traffic control they had reached a speed of nearly 100 miles per hour on the runway when takeoff was aborted. The pilot said maintenance would need to inspect the airplane.

The flight was delayed for several hours before arriving in Boston four hours and five minutes late, according to the plane tracking website FlightAware.

“The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority, and we’re grateful to our crew for their professionalism. We will support the FAA in its investigation,” American Airlines said in a statement.

This is the second incident in a little more than a month involving a Boston-bound flight and air traffic controllers at Reagan airport. Back in April, a JetBlue flight bound for Boston aborted takeoff after a Southwest plane tried to cross that runway.

