YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Yarmouth police are investigating after American flags were torn down from the West Yarmouth Road Memorial Bridge ahead of the 4th of July.

Police say the flags were placed in honor of Purple Heart recipient Lance Corporal William Joseph Donovan Jr. An officer found that the flags had been forcefully ripped from the fencing.

Police also say this is not the first time this has happened at this memorial. It happened before in August of 2025.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Yarmouth Police Department.

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