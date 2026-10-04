Happy Sunday! We’ve got some isolated sprinkles/showers out there now and we will for the rest of this evening, but looking at the week ahead…one word: sun!

Evening temperatures will stick to the 50s with overnight lows not quite as chilly as last night, overall in the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies will be mostly cloudy overnight with isolated sprinkles.

There will be a few lingering clouds early Monday morning but those quickly clear leaving behind ample sunshine for your Monday.

We’ll start the day in the upper 40s and low 50s with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s.

Just a heads up, it’ll be a bit breezy in the morning and evening and downright windy in the afternoon with peak wind gusts near 20-30 mph making it feel a little cooler than it really is.

Tuesday starts chilly in the 40s with highs only reaching the upper 50s! It’ll be sunny, but with temperatures that cool and breezy conditions, that’ll make for an incredibly brisk day. Make sure to dress accordingly! Wednesday morning will be COLD! We’re talking 30s! Winter coats needed in the morning but the sun will help us rebound into the mid 60s. The breeze will pick up in the afternoon again.

Thursday, we begin in the upper 40s but bump up nicely to the low 70s in the afternoon with even MORE sunshine. Friday: bright and upper 60s. Saturday: mostly sunny and low 60s. Sunday, still seeing highs in the low 60s with partial sun. Overall, a beautiful week! Stay tuned!