BOSTON (WHDH) - A man from Arkansas has been arrested and charged for threatening two Massachusetts members of Congress, the United States Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

David Czerniak, 62, of Hatfield, Arkansas, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston on two counts of interstate transmission of threatening communications. Czerniak was arrested Wednesday morning and appeared in federal court in the Western District of Arkansas Wednesday afternoon. He will appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.

According to the indictment, in February, 2025, Czerniak left a voicemail for one member of Congress at their office in Massachusetts.

The first voicemail said, “Yes, [Public Official 1], I would like to hear back from you after this conversation. President Trump put Elon Musk into office to do a job that you f****** Democrats keep stealing from us American citizens. Okay, the USAD, that’s a f****** farce. Okay, you guys spend millions of my tax dollars when I, my son-in-law is a disabled veteran who can’t get a f****** thing, and you’re putting billions of dollars into these f****** illegal aliens. Okay, illegal trespassers. Oh, there’s one more thing, you Democrats wanted open borders and you let unconstitutional and you unconstitutionally took my safety away from me and my family by taking open borders. Okay? I’m going to let you know one thing you and any of your family members will pay the consequences and would be responsible if any of these f****** illegal immigrants harm my family and friends in any way. It’s called an eye for an eye. This ain’t a threat. This is called freedom of speech because you wanted f****** open borders. You took my safety and security away. I’ll do the same to you. Okay? Now Obama, Obama sent billions to f****** terrorists, Iran, of my. . .“

The indictment went on to say that in December, 2025, Czerniak left a second voicemail for another member Congress at their office in Massachusetts.

The voicemail said, “Yes, please give this message to [Public Official 2] and all your other Democrats. You know, you people think that the American people are blind. You f****** Democrats had open borders endangered the lives of American people and murdered American citizens, and now you’re going to say that Trump and Pete Hegseth is, well, you know what you guys want to say, they’re endangering America? F*** you! And you know what the other thing is, is, if you keep your f****** rhetoric, if another ICE agent, federal agent, any of them get hurt, you better watch your f****** backs. It’s an eye for an eye, mother******; you’re f****** playing with danger. We’re tired of you f****** Democrats lying to the American people consistently, consistently. You f****** liars. You better watch your back. It’s coming. It’s coming to all you guys. Remember what Timothy McVeigh did? Remember what happened to Charlie Kirk? Next time you people stand at a podium, you better f****** duck. You better watch your back, I’m telling you.”

If convicted, Czerniak faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

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