CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities on Thursday announced a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in connection with the shooting deaths of a New Hampshire couple last month.

Autopsies determined that Stephen Reid, 67, and Djeswende Reid, 66, died from multiple gunshot wounds and that their manner of death was homicide, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and Concord Chief of Police Bradley Osgood .

The Reids left their home in an apartment complex on the afternoon of April 18 and went for a walk that led them to the area of the Broken Ground Trails, officials said, and family and friends did not see or hear from them after that.

Their bodies were discovered on the evening of April 21 in the woods near the Broken Ground Trails. It’s not clear if the couple was targeted or attacked at random.

Information on their deaths can be submitted anonymously by contacting the Concord Regional Crimeline at (603) 226-3100. Tips can also be submitted online through the Crimeline website, or text message TIP234 and a message to CRIMES (274637).

Authorities noted that all tips will remain anonymous.

Concord police say officers will now use a pair of new ATVs to keep an eye on trails in the city. Officers will also patrol on bikes, on foot, and in cruisers.

An investigation remains ongoing.

