BLACKSTONE, MASS. (WHDH) - A heated exchange at an ice cream shop in Blackstone led the shop’s co-owner to take to social media, calling on customers to have patience with their young employees in a now viral Facebook post.

Kevin Miller, who co-owns Coldstuff Ice Cream with his brother, Dave Forgit, said they’d had enough after a customer had a meltdown inside the business, yelling at their 16-year-old employee over the price of a sundae.

“This person lost their mind on her over 20 cents and called her a scumbag, and said that she would never be back, to somebody that was just trying to do their job,” Miller explained. “It was just kind of the straw that broke my brother’s back.”

Miller said their shop opened in August, and they have regularly seen customers lose their cool with their teenage employees. On Sunday night, Miller said his brother took to Facebook to express his frustrations.

“I swear to God. STOP YELLING AT MY F****** EMPLOYEES. They are children. This job, for most of them is their first. They are going to make mistakes. They aren’t in charge of anything. This can all be fixed with a smile and a polite attitude. It’s ice cream for crying out loud. Grow up and act your age,” the post read.

The post has racked up nearly 300,000 likes since then, and received an influx of support in the comments. The owners said they also gained approximately 1,200 new followers.

The support has also shown up in person.

“Certainly going to get ice cream should not be a combative experience, so it’s kind of surprising that someone would choose this setting,” said Dawn Fontaine, a customer.

“I also employee young people. They work hard, they really do, and they are really trying,” said Fred Fontaine, a customer.

For anyone who thought the post was in poor taste, Forgit had a follow up in the comments: “And NOBODY gives a s*** if you don’t come back. We’d prefer it that way.”

With their business now getting a boost, the brothers hope this surge of support will help them extend their season.















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