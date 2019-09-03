Boston elementary school bus breaks down, leaves kids stranded for hours

BOSTON (WHDH) - Several elementary students were left stranded on the side of the road for hours Tuesday evening after their school bus broke down.

According to a Boston Public Schools official, the bus allegedly left the charter school, which has not been identified, over half an hour late and then broke down on the side of Bowdoin Street around 6:30 p.m.

Chaos and confusion ensued leaving parents wondering what happened to their young children.

“My husband was waiting for him at the bus stop with my son,” one mother said. “They kept texting me at work saying ‘She’s not here.” So I started calling the school, the school wouldn’t answer.”

Officers responding to the scene in Dorchester and decided to hold the bus and children in place rather than put them on another bus adding to some of the confusion.

Some children were left stranded on the sidewalk for more than two hours.

“This is ridiculous, the kids haven’t eaten,” the mother said. “We have a kindergartener that is on the floor crying. It hurts, it hurts as a mom.”

The school district said that it did notify parents at some point during the ordeal but, some concerned moms and dads said they are outraged.

“When my kids get out at four o’clock and they are supposed to be home by 5 p.m., that is the time I am expecting them to be home,” Kerry Labrador said after picking her children up from the side of the road. “I am not expecting them to be riding around in circles and circles and circles until the thing overheats and stops.”

Labrador went on to say, “This isn’t the greatest neck of the woods to be broken down on.”

All the children have since made it home safely.

The bus has since been towed from the scene.

