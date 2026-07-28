BOSTON (WHDH) - A 21-year-old Dorchester man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with a deadly hit-and-run on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck in the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Castlegate Road around 2:30 p.m. found a victim in the middle of the road, according to Boston police. They were taken to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

After an investigation, detectives said they determined the suspect vehicle intentionally sped up and struck the victim, who was operating a scooter, before fleeing up Blue Hill Avenue towards Seaver Street. The victim’s scooter was taken from the scene by an unknown male and has yet to be recovered.

Later in the day, officers located the suspect and his vehicle in the area of Blue Hill Avenue and American Legion Highway, and arrested Jhonny Ruiz Soto.

He is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges of Second Degree Murder and Leaving the Scene of Personal Injury or Death.

The Boston Police Department Homicide Unit is actively investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide Unit detectives at 617-343-4470.

Community members wishing to provide information anonymously may do so through the Boston Police CrimeStoppers Program by calling 1-800-494-TIPS, by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463), or by visiting the Boston Police CrimeStoppers website. Photos and videos may also be submitted anonymously.

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