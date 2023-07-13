BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have released new details on a crash involving City Councilor Kendra Lara last month.

A police report released on Friday night said Lara was driving twice the speed limit when she crashed into a home in Jamaica Plain on June 30.

The crash happened on Centre Street, with the car plowing through a fence and slamming into the home.

Police said Lara was driving with a revoked license and driving in an unregistered car.

7NEWS sources said her son, who was hurt and needed stitches, was not bucked into a safety seat, as required by state law. Lara has apologized for her role in the crash.

