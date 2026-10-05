Happy Monday! It’s been a wonderful day. Bright skies with highs in the low 70s. It’s been windy, but with how warm it was this afternoon it wasn’t too bad! We do, however, have a big shift on the way for your Tuesday.

First, evening temperatures will quickly drop back into the 50s with overnight lows in the 40s under clear skies.

Tuesday will be chilly in the morning and downright brisk in the afternoon with highs not making it out of the 50s.

The sun will be shining all day long, but the breeze will make it feel incredibly cool. You can expect winds to gust to about 20-25 mph. Make sure to dress warmly!

The clear skies Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will allow temperatures to tumble to the 30s! That brings in the risk for some patchy frost. The rest of Wednesday we’ll warm right back up with sunny skies to the low to mid 60s.

Overall this week will be a beautiful one for some leaf peeping!

Thursday looks beautiful, too! We start in the 40s with highs into the low 70s with mostly sunny skies The sun continues into Friday with lows in the 40s and highs in the upper 60s. The weekend looks nice and dry, so get those outdoor plans going! Saturday: low to mid 60s and sunny. Sunday: near 70 and bright.

Columbus Day looks mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and highs in the upper 60s. Stay tuned!