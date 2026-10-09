BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run Thursday night.

Officials said the crash happened near the Dunkin’ Donuts on Main Street just after 7 p.m.

Police said a man in his 20s on an electric bike was hit by a car; he was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Authorities are looking for a silver Ford Flex that left the scene heading down Hayward Avenue.

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