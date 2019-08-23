Cape Cod beach closed after great white shark seen devouring seal close to shore

ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - A great white shark was spotted devouring a seal in the water off of Cape Cod on Friday afternoon.

The predation happened 25 feet from shore and a quarter-mile from Nauset Public Beach, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

Due to the sighting, a temporary swimming ban is in effect until 4:45 p.m.

Another shark was seen devouring a seal off Nauset Beach this past weekend.

