Cape Cod beach closed after great white shark seen devouring seal close to shore

ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - A great white shark was spotted devouring a seal in the water off of Cape Cod on Friday afternoon.
The predation happened 25 feet from shore and a quarter-mile from Nauset Public Beach, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.
Due to the sighting, a temporary swimming ban is in effect until 4:45 p.m.
Another shark was seen devouring a seal off Nauset Beach this past weekend.
