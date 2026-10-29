BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Celtics made a historic donation to Boston Children’s Hospital.

The Celtics ownership group is giving the Boston hospital more than $200 million.

The donation will support a number of projects including building a pediatric mental health facility for kids in crisis, more research into therapies for childhood diseases, and support advanced training for pediatric nurses.

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