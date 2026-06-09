CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - More than a dozen elementary and middle school students from Chelsea are getting the opportunity of a lifetime – they’re being given the chance to walk out with soccer players during World Cup games at Boston Stadium in Foxboro.

One 8-year-old student said she’s already practicing how she’s going to run out onto the field.

“I always watched FIFA with my dad, and I always wanted to play soccer and always be on the TV show of FIFA, and now it’s my chance,” she said.

“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity, can’t let it pass,” the student’s father said. “Having the background of Costa Rican soccer, back in Brazil they made history as a country and as a team, now she’s making history as a person who represents Costa Rica out of Chelsea.”

The students participating range from second grade through fifth grade, and are part of Chelsea Public Schools’ partnership with Soccer Without Borders. Since working together, school officials said student participation in soccer programs has increased at every level of the school district. The Superintendent said having the students participate showcases their city.

“Soccer is incredibly important to our community and is something our cultures that are here in our schools celebrate, so it’s like the Super Bowl,” said Almudena Abeyta Chelsea Public Schools Superintendent.

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