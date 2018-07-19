Child pornography suspect on Mass. ‘Most Wanted List’ captured in NJ

(WHDH) – A child pornography suspect on the run since 2015 was captured Thursday in New Jersey, officials say.

Stephen Cote, 47, was arrested by New Jersey officers as he got out of a motor vehicle in the parking lot of the Westgate apartment complex in Lakewood, N.J., according to a press release issued Thursday by the Massachusetts State Police.

Cote was wanted for receipt of material involving sexual exploitation of minors, according to police.

In June, Cote was added to the Massachusetts State Police “Most Wanted List” in June.

Police received information recently about Cote’s location and a vehicle he may be using, and they forwarded that information to the NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force, officials said.

An arrest warrant for Cote was issued in November 2015 after investigators developed evidence that he was in possession of child pornography, police said. He had been on the run ever since.

Cote will he held until his arraignment in federal court.

