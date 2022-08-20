BOSTON (WHDH) - The Orange Line shutdown commenced Friday night as work began to repair the troubled rapid transit line.

“Yeah it’s gonna be the worst,” one rider, who spoke to 7News, said.

180 shuttle busses are being used to transport passengers. Major traffic congestion is expected in and around the city, especially on shuttle bus diversion routes according to MassDOT.

Officials said that other trouble spots for traffic are expected to be Charles Circle, Leverett Circle, Rutherford and Sullivan Square, as well as 93 and Route 1.

The city is creating two major hubs at Government Center and Copley Square, including closing area streets to connect commuters during the shutdown.

MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said that work crews will accomplish five years of repairs in 30 days, but acknowledged that the the shutdown will be disruptive.

“We did not make this decision lightly,” Poftak said.

Riders are encouraged to use other T lines in operation like the Silver Line and Commuter Rail, as well as Green Line routes that remain open. The city is encouraging biking as an alternative, offering free Bluebike passes as well as creating pop-up bike lanes.

Many commuters said they’re hopeful the closure will have a positive outcome.

“I hope it’s better when they fix it,” commuter Ryan Hart said.

