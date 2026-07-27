A crazy catch on the Cape caught on camera.

A group of children on a charter boat were trying to reel in a striped bass when a great white shark spotted its lunch.

Hairball Charters was hosting six kids at the time and before they knew it, the huge shark was right next to the boat.

The captain said this is the first time on a charter he ran into a white shark that wouldn’t let go of a striper.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)