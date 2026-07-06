BOSTON (WHDH) - Travelers were faced with delays and cancellations at Logan Airport on Sunday night after an issue with the fueling system prompted a ground stop.

The FAA says the ground stop is expected to last until at least 11:30 p.m. and could be extended.

MassPort is asking travelers to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.





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