DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A new Summer street fair made its debut in Dorchester Saturday night, connecting hundreds of people with Vietnamese culture.

Dorchester Ave. was packed as locals attended the inaugural Chợ Đêm, “Boston Little Saigon Night Market.”

The event was held in partnership with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s office, and featured plenty of food and festivities.

That included performers putting on a traditional Lion and Dragon dance, stands offering artwork and tarot readings, and vendors cooking up crawfish, lamb, chicken and more.

“It’s very exciting because you don’t normally get to have these (dishes) every days and it’s not readily available… and so far it’s a hit!” said one chef cooking for crowds on Saturday.

Long lines could be seen at food stalls throughout the evening as people waited to get a taste of the Vietnamese cuisine that filled the air.

Held in the Boston Little Saigon Cultural District, the day-long fair worked to introduce locals to one of the vibrant communities found in Dorchester. It also brought a little bit of home to families who left Vietnam to live in the United States.

“Boston needs to see more of this,” said one festival-goer. “I think we need to see it in different communities, different places across the city, and to have it (be) so successful, it means we were ready, so it’s pretty exciting.”

Saturday’s night market ran from 4 to 9 p.m.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)