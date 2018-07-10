Driver dies after crashing into back of tractor-trailer on Mass Pike

GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorist died Tuesday after they veered off of the Massachusetts Turnpike in Grafton and into the back of a disabled tractor-trailer truck that was parked in the breakdown lane, state police said.

Troopers responding to reports of a crash on the westbound side of the highway about 2:30 p.m. found a white Ford Fusion crumpled up against the back of a tractor-trailer.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash, according to police. The truck driver was not injured.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending identification and family notification.

The right travel lane and the breakdown lane were shut down while police worked at the scene.

The cause of this crash remains under investigation.

