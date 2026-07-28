BOSTON (WHDH) - An East Boston couple accused of attacking a dinner party at a café and using racial slurs appeared in court for a pretrial hearing on Tuesday.

Arielle Raso, 37, and Gregory Raso, 39, were charged with seven counts of assault and battery.

Investigators say that on Monday, May 27, the couple filed a noise complaint against Tertulia’s Cafe on Porter Street, the cafe next to their home.

People at the restaurant told police that the couple started shouting racist things at them and sprayed a water hose at the party.

They’re also accused of breaking off a piece of a fence and throwing it, injuring a child.

The judge ordered the couple to stay away from the cafe. Their next court appearance is scheduled for September.

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