BOSTON (WHDH) - A former nurse at Boston Children’s Hospital appeared in court on Monday and is charged with sexually assaulting two teenage boys.

John Tam, 33, was arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court on indecent assault and battery charges.

The judge released Tam on conditions including that he doesn’t work in health care and that he has no unsupervised contact with anyone under 18.

Prosecutors said they want to see justice for what the alleged victims and their families have gone through.

“The nature of the circumstances for these sorts of allegations are always hidden, are insidious; they often don’t come to the surface for a period of time,” Kevin Hayden, Suffolk County District Attorney, said. “In fact, you’ve heard that in this case, some of these allegations have not come forward for a period of time, so I can only imagine what they’re going through.”

Authorities are asking parents whose children may have encountered Tam to contact officials if they have any suspicion that their children may have been assaulted.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)