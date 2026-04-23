FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A former doctor pleaded not guilty to charges that he sexually assaulted many of his patients.

Suffolk County prosecutors said Derrick Todd sexually abused 22 patients ranging from 17 to 56 years old.

He was indicted on 81 charges earlier this week.

Todd was rheumatologist who worked at Brigham and Women’s and Faulkner hospitals.

He faces similar charges in Middlesex County, where he practiced in Framingham.

Todd has denied the allegations but turned in his license to practice.

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