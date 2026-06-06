CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Former Massachusetts State Trooper Michael Proctor has filed an emergency protective order saying he is unavailable to be questioned on Monday in the wrongful death lawsuit involving Karen Read.

In the order, Proctor says the date and time no longer worked for him. He was set to be questioned as a witness in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Boston police officer John O’Keefe, who died in a snoswstorm outside a home in Canton in January 2022.

Proctor was the lead investigator on the case and Karen Read, O’Keefe’s girlfriend, was accused of hitting and killing him with her vehicle while driving drunk. She was acquitted of his murder last summer. She is a defendant in the wrongful death lawsuit.

Proctor’s order comes a day after Read filed a new lawsuit against the Massachusetts state police and the Canton Police Department that claims there was a system-wide failure of law enforcement that led to her wrongful prosecution.

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