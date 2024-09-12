SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Several good Samaritans were credited with helping lift a car off a pedestrian who was struck on Broadway in Somerville Thursday.

The crash happened near a Gulf gas station Thursday morning and prompted emergency crews to temporarily close the intersection of McGrath Highway and Broadway.

Somerville police said the car hit the pedestrian while he was walking across the street. The man remained conscious at the scene and was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, according to police.

Anderson Pacheco said he and several fellow construction workers were working on houses in the neighborhood when they heard a thud and saw the pedestrian stuck under the car that hit him.

Police arrived quickly but asked Pacheco and his colleagues to help them save the man’s life.

“We didn’t know if the guy was alive or anything under the car, so…everybody started looking at each other like ‘We got to move the car,’” Pacheco said.

Pacheco said the group could not drag the car because the man was pinned beneath it.

“We couldn’t move forward or back because he was a little bit back from the front wheels and had his whole body under the car,” he said. “So we were kind of like ‘It is what it is. It’s manpower to lift the car.”

Tarcicio Infante said he watched his boss and others pick the car up and move it several feet away from the pedestrian.

Infante said the sight was “amazing.”

“It was nice,” he said. “They were trying to save a life.”

Police said the driver who was involved in this crash stayed at the scene.

In addition to being conscious, authorities said the pedestrian was speaking when crews brought him to the hospital.

Asked how it feels to know the man will be OK, Pacheco said “We feel great.”

“We wake up every morning to come to work and do our work and then, to be able to do that, it’s grateful,” he said. “I wish he is good and I wish all the best for him.”

A baseball cap could be seen in the middle of the street surrounded by crime scene tape Thursday morning

No additional information was immediately available about what led to the crash.

Police did not say whether they will press any charges against the driver.

