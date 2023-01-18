STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The mother of a Stoughton woman who was murdered last month appeared in court for the suspect’s hearing on Tuesday.

Despite her grief, Linda Malone says she showed up at Stoughton District Court to see 39-year-old Victor Carter, who is accused of killing her 40-year-old daughter and mother of three, Amber Buckner.

“No mother should have to go through what I’m going through right now,’ Malone said.

“..every time he’s standing in that court room he will see me,” she added. “He looked right at me today, and he put his head down. He knows who I am. Every time he’s there, I’ll be there.”

Buckner was found dead in an unattached structure behind the house at 743 Park St. on Dec. 13.

Prosecutors say she was stabbed over 30 times and had defensive wounds on her hands. A four-inch tactical knife was also protruding from her right temple when she was found and there was bloody evidence, including men’s clothing, at the scene of the crime.

Carter was arrested at a bus terminal in New York on Dec. 17 and was recently moved to Massachusetts.

Officials say Carter had a relationship history with Buckner and Buckner was last seen with him at 2 a.m. the day she was murdered.

Buckner’s family and friends said she dealt with some personal struggles, but had recently gotten a job and was getting her life back on track. Malone says her daughter was both a musician and a chef, and she doesn’t want Buckner to be forgotten.

” I just want [Carter] to know that he didn’t just hurt her, he hurt so many people,” Malone said.

Carter is being held without bail on one count of murder. His probable cause hearing is scheduled for February 22.

