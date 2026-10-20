GOFFSTOWN, N.H. (WHDH) - A miniature horse in Goffstown, New Hampshire, is on the road to recovery. His owner said that earlier this month, two dogs broke through a fence and attacked the horse.

His name is Mr. Buddy.

“He was on IV fluids and antibiotics,” Nancy Sliwerski, Mr. Buddy’s owner, said. “Pain meds. He had a 4-inch laceration under his chin that was stitched and stapled. These dogs tore his ear. That was sutured.”

Mr. Buddy wasn’t the only horse hurt in the attack. She said he was staying in a paddock with two other horses that also got hurt. Zeus and Honeybun.

“They mauled him, and for everything he’s been through,” Sliwerski said. “His personality luckily hasn’t changed. He is a very sweet horse.”

“Unfortunately, his paddock mate was behind him in the shelter, trapped, and witnessed it all,” Sliwerski continued. “He received two wounds. He’s kind of shut down.”

While the horses recover, Sliwerski wants to make sure this never happens again. She’s raising money with a GoFundMe to build a secure, improved shed where all three horses can be locked up at night.

“Something we can securely lock at night,” Sliwerski said. “I know this doesn’t protect [against] an attack from happening during the day. I’d like them to get more secure fencing for peace of mind.”

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