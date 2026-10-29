BOSTON (WHDH) - While nearly a million people have already cast their ballots in Massachusetts’ governor race, the candidates continue to visit communities across the Commonwealth to make their pitch to voters.

Governor Maura Healey held a Get Out the Vote rally in New Bedford Wednesday evening, urging people to vote Democrat up and down the ballot.

“This is about this country, it’s about us as a state, but it’s about the United States of America,” Healey said. “We know what’s going on is not right and we’ve got a chance to do something about it.”

Earlier in the day Healey addressed energy costs and housing at am event in Attleboro.



She said she is working to increase affordable housing options and highlighted her administration’s energy assistance program for low and middle income families.

Her Republican challenger Mike Minogue is working to convince voters there needs to be change on Beacon Hill.



Speaking to voters at an ice cream shop in Newton Wednesday, Minogue said Healey is failing to make Massachusetts an affordable place to live, and he’s promised to change that.

“I’m very optimistic that we together can solve many of these problems and immediately lower energy costs for people and give them educational vouchers,” he said.

Minogue also stopped by Boston’s North End, walking around the neighborhood to meet with voters Wednesday.

He will be back on the trail today with campaign events in Lowell and Dracut.



The governor will be in Western Massachusetts to cut the ribbon on a new veterans home and to honor the state’s teacher of the year.

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