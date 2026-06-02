BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey signed a bill Monday to temporarily allow cities and towns to let their bars serve alcohol one hour past normal last call, and legalize public drinking in designated areas until the end of July.

Massachusetts State Senator Barry Finegold said he hopes this will be an economic boost for the bars.

“We want to try this out, we’re still a little stuffy around here as far how late our bars stay open until, but listen, I think it’s a good pilot, I hope it works well, I hope people behave themselves,” Finegold said. “I just think it’s a great opportunity to show the world what Boston is about, have a little fun, and enjoy something that doesn’t happen too often.”

Bartenders said they are preparing for the rush – figuring out staffing, as well as where to set up the most televisions for the crowds.

“We’ve been getting a lot of calls and inquiries, people trying to reserve tables, but certainly a lot of excitement, and we’ve started to see a lot of tourists come in really starting last week,” said Evan George, Bartender at The Banshee in Dorchester.

Some fans said the late night hours are a win no matter what happens on the pitch.

“I know people talk about Boston not being a night life city versus New York and everything, so I think that could help with that reputation in that regard,” said Michael Guappone.

“I think it’s a great idea,” said Ava Harris. “I think we should keep it year round, keep the people out, everyone socializing.”

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