ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Loved ones say they are mourning the loss of a father and son who were killed in a tragic car crash in Mendon over the weekend.

A car and a pickup truck hauling a trailer collided on Route 16 around 10:30 p.m. and the car ended up in the Nipmuc Pond with two people trapped inside, according to police.

The driver, 34-year-old Edwin A. Sosa Acevedo of Attleboro, and his 15-year-old son Christian Sosa were pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses say people from a nearby restaurant tried to jump in and rescue them, but it was too late. The victims’ family say they are devastated by the loss.

“It’s hard you know, to know that in those moments, he had so much happiness and it was taken away from both of them,” one woman said.

The pair is survived by Sosa Acevedo’s 10-month-old daughter who is said to be in the hospital struggling with health issues.

The crash remains under investigation

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family during this time.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)