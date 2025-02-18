BOSTON (WHDH) - Asbury Automotive Group, a Fortune 500 Company based in Duluth, Georgia, announced they had signed an agreement to acquire The Herb Chambers Company for $1.34 billion.

Herb Chambers Company is a leading car retailer in New England, and one of the largest auto dealership groups in the country. The company’s 33 dealerships, 52 franchises, and three collision centers generated $2.9 billion in revenue in 2024.

“As I look back on the last 40 years in business, I do so with immense pride, and as I look forward, I will do so with great satisfaction knowing what we built together will be in trusted hands,” Herb Chambers, principal of the Herb Chambers Companies, said in a statement. “David Hult and the Asbury Automotive Group share our customer-focused philosophy which will remain as the foundation from which they move our great company into the future.”

Chambers will retain ownership of Mercedes-Benz of Boston in Somerville.

Asbury currently operates 152 new vehicle dealerships and 198 franchises, representing 31 car brands.

