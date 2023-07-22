BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of area runners laced them up for a good cause Saturday for the 14th annual Run to Home Base, which culminates at Fenway Park and raises money for veterans and active duty service members.

Many wearing red, white, and blue, some in full uniform, ran to the historic ballpark to raise awareness and money for veterans struggling to return home from the battlefield. Home base was formed after a team visit to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in 2008 after the World Series champs were honored at the Red Sox.

The partnership between the Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital has helped 30,000 veterans and active service military members since then at no cost.

Military members like Kevin Trujillo, who returned home from Afghanistan in 2014 after his 10th deployment.

“I was going through a tough time,” he said. “It’s meant everything to my family. My family is everything.”

Organizers say the goal for this year’s run is $3 million.

To donate, visit here.

