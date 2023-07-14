TYNGSBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Stanley Cup champion Jack Eichel received a hero’s welcome Friday as he brought the Stanley Cup to the ice rink he grew up playing at in Tyngsboro.

A massive crowd of people were on hand to see the legendary trophy. Speaking outside the rink, Eichel said the opportunity to bring the cup home was a dream come true.

Eichel’s visit happened at Skate 3 in Tyngsboro, where Eichel started skating on his fourth birthday.

The hockey star grew up in North Chelmsford, just a few miles from Skate 3.

After his won won the Stanley Cup with the Vegas Golden Knights this year, Eichel’s father, Bob Eichel, said it was important to bring the trophy back to the spot where his son’s hockey journey started.

For the 26-year-old Eichel, who led the NHL with 26 points in the playoffs this year, bringing the cup to Tyngsboro was also a no-brainer.

“It’s always your dream to do this and win the Stanley Cup and have the opportunity to bring it back to your community that meant so much to me,” he said.

“I learned how to play hockey here so, it’s a special place to me and a special day,” he continued.

Eichel also brought the cup to Chelmsford High School, where he spent his freshman season before moving to Michigan to join the USA National Team Development Program.

His visit, in turn, came one day after former Bruins coach and current Las Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy brought the cup to Milton and Cape Cod.

