BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Bruins Goaltender Jeremy Swayman teamed up with a local shoe company to show gratitude to healthcare workers at Dana Farber Cancer Institute Monday.

Swayman surprised 350 oncology workers with clogs from recovery footwear brand OOFOS, as a way to recognize those who dedicate their time to caring for others.

“These people work so hard to make other peoples’ lives better, and if we can make them feel good for today and hopefully many steps to come, it’s going to be a really good thing for everyone involved,” Swayman said.

“Everyone’s really excited to have OOFOS here,” said Dr. Sara Tolaney, Chief of the Division of Breast Oncology at Dana-Farber. “It’s great and I think it’s wonderful for our providers to be able to feel recognized and really just appreciated for all the work that they do.”

The event is part of OOFOS’ longstanding Project Pink initiative, which has helped the brand contribute more than $7 million to cancer research and patient care globally since 2015. It began when the company’s head of marketing was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer that same year.

“It’s just so critical for us to make breakthroughs and make advances in treating our patients with breast cancer,” Tolaney said.

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