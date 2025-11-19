PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A judge decided to delay the trial of a Duxbury mother accused of killing her three young children.

Lindsay Clancy’s trial will now begin in July; it was set to kick off in February after it had been already pushed back twice.

The judge denied a motion from her defense to move the trial out of Plymouth County.

Prosecutors say Lindsay Clancy strangled her three children to death in January 2023 before trying to take her own life by jumping out a window at her home. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges against her.

Prosecutors argue Clancy deliberately planned the murders of her 5-year-old daughter, 3-year-old son, and 8-month old infant son, while her defense says she was over-medicated for postpartum mental health issues, according to court records.

Clancy’s defense plans to pursue an insanity defense.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)