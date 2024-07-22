DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The judge in the high-profile Karen Read murder case on Monday set Jan. 27 as a tentative new trial date after Read’s first trial ended without a verdict earlier this month.

Read and her attorneys appeared in Norfolk Superior Court for a brief status hearing.

Judge Beverly Cannone soon set Aug. 9 as Read’s next pretrial court date and established Jan. 14 as a hearing for final pretrial motions.

Prosecutors say Read hit her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, with her car and left him to die outside the Canton home of a fellow Boston police officer in January 2022.

Read’s defense claims she is being framed, saying O’Keefe actually died after a fight inside the home.

Read began in late April and drew widespread attention as more than 70 witnesses took the stand. The case went to the jury in late June and ended in a mistrial after jurors told Cannone they were deadlocked.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office vowed to retry Read in the wake of the mistrial.

Read’s defense team, for their part, promised to continue fighting allegations against their client.

Though the cameras and crowds of Karen Read supporters left their usual posts outside the courthouse in Dedham, the saga surrounding the Read case continued in recent weeks.

State Trooper Michael Proctor, who served as the lead investigator in the case before drawing criticism for his graphic text messages about Read, was relieved of duty and later suspended without pay.

Read’s defense team filed a motion and a flurry of affidavits arguing jurors reached an agreement behind closed doors to find Read not guilty on two of three counts against her, including second degree murder. Defense attorneys argued jurors were confused about their options during deliberations and said retrying Read on all three counts would amount to double jeopardy due to the purported jury agreements.

Prosecutors responded to the defense motion on July 12, saying it was based on “hearsay, conjecture, and legally inappropriate reliance as to the substance of jury deliberations.”

Exactly three weeks after the mistrial declaration, a significant crowd gathered two hours before Monday’s Karen Read hearing outside Norfolk Superior Court.

A group of Karen Read supporters stood on one side of the courthouse steps, holding signs and waving flags while wearing pink outfits.

Supporters of O’Keefe’s family gathered on the other side of the steps, also holding signs and waving flags while wearing blue outfits.

State police troopers separated the two groups.

Protesters from both sides are out front. There is now a good sized presence of folks supporting the victim’s family. They have a bull horn. pic.twitter.com/zr8RnUfC2U — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) July 22, 2024

The crowd thickened near 1 p.m. as blogger Aidan Kearney grabbed a bullhorn and addressed Read’s supporters.

Kearney, who writes the blog Turtleboy, has been a vocal supporter of Read and a sharp critic of investigators in the case. He has been charged with charges including witness intimidation in connection with the Read case.

A raucous scene out in front of the courthouse as blogger Turtle Boy grabs a bull horn and addresses the Free Karen Read supporters. People dressed in blue who believe she’s guilty are holding Justice for John signs. pic.twitter.com/c9zmxyQelX — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) July 22, 2024

With Kearney in the crowd, Karen Read supporters on Monday rained a shower of boos on Assistant District Attorney Adam Lally as he entered the courthouse.

Accompanies by bodyguards and her attorney’s Read soon squeezed through the crowd.

Accompanied by her bodyguards and attorneys Karen Read squeezes through the big protest for her 2pm hearing. Her parents and other family members ate here too. One man dressed in blue yelled “your daughter’s a murderer” to Bill Read. #KarenReadTrial pic.twitter.com/m6dR6lHC8f — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) July 22, 2024

Cannone had not ruled on the defense motion to dismiss charges as of Monday. She is now expected to make her decision at Read’s next court date on Aug. 9.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)