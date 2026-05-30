BOSTON (WHDH) - Fresh off of making the Super Bowl and onto his third season with the New England Patriots, Quarterback Drake Maye is playing his part to help people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities find jobs and live full lives. 7’s Jadiann Thompson sat down with Maye at the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston Friday, speaking about his contributions to Best Buddies.

Maye is the Honorary Chair of the Best Buddies Challenge: Hyannis Port, a 100-mile, 55-mile, or 20-mile bike ride from Boston to Cape Cod on Saturday. Anthony Shriver founded the organization in his college dorm room 30 years ago.

“What Best Buddies does is so huge – providing jobs, providing friends, providing buddies, daily work to improve quality of life, and it’s such a special thing. That’s what I fell for and I’ve been here ever since,” Maye said. “I think they see me as a star, but really they’re the star of the show. They’re always in a joyful mood, they just brighten your day.”

This is Maye’s third year supporting Best Buddies. He said it’s the smiles and the sense of belonging that keep him coming back.

“They’re always so huggy, [sic] I don’t know what the word is. They’ll come up and want to hug you, I think it’s cool. At the event we just had, she was wearing my jersey, came up and hugged me for like 20 seconds. I think it’s things like that you remember,” Maye said.

Maye’s work with Best Buddies has now become a team effort, with his wife Ann Michael Maye also involved with the organization and its mission of inclusion. Maye said his wife will be bringing her baking skills she often showcases on social media to the festivities at the challenge’s finish line.

“It’s awesome for her to want to get involved,” Maye said. “She’s so great about wanting to get involved, wanting to be a part of things that I care about, and she’s so willing and loving, and I think she’s going to go out there and be her, and be genuine, and that’s what she’s always done…I’ll make my way over to try some treats as always.”

The 23-year-old said this is a team he’s proud to be a part of.

“In the end, helping them helps our lives, puts a smile on our face, and seeing all the joy how we can impact their lives,” Maye said.

The Best Buddies Challenge gets underway Saturday morning.

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