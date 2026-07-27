SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - 75-year-old Bob Gauley said he enjoys taking videos of the picturesque water off Scituate every morning as he watches the fishing and lobster boats coming in and out of the harbor.

But on a recent walk, he and a group of onlookers spotted a seagull in distress, stuck at the top of a light pole.

“We heard all this noise from the seagulls, and there were a lot of seagulls there at the time, but this particular noise was different,” Gauley said. “His foot was caught between a piece of aluminum and plastic up there.”

Gauley said people wanted to help the animal, but there were electrical boxes in the way. He said someone tried to climb the light pole but couldn’t make it high enough to free the stranded bird.

Scituate police and fire crews then arrived to work to save the stranded seagull.

“So, one of the young firemen went up there, and it’s a good thing he had on heavy gloves,” Gauley said. “The gull was just grabbing him everywhere, grabbed his arms, his fingers — anywhere he could grab with his beak.”

Thanks to teamwork and a little patience, the feathered friend was finally freed from the light pole.

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