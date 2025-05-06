LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Leominster police are still searching for a man involved in a credit union robbery last month.

On April 15, at around 4:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery at All One Credit Union, located at 1316 Main St., according to the Leominster Police Department.

Investigators determined one person was involved in the robbery. Police posted pictures of the person, who they believe is a 25- to 45-year-old man. He is said to be about 5 feet 10 inches tall.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black sneakers with white soles. His face was also covered with a black balaclava-style mask, police said.

Police also shared an image of his vehicle, believed to be a black 2014-2017 Volkswagen Jetta with a white oval sticker under the left tail light. Police have asked members of the public not to approach him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Kochanski at 978-534-7560. Tips can be sent anonymously by texting “LPDMATIP” and your tip to 847411.

