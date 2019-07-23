‘Like a freight train’: Roof ripped off popular hotel as tornado lashes Cape Cod

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A popular Yarmouth hotel was severely damaged after a powerful tornado packing 80-plus mph winds lashed parts of Cape Cod on Tuesday.

Megan McGuire, who was staying at the Cape Sands Inn when the tornado touched down just after 12 p.m., captured video of parts of the hotel that were totally blown away.

“My mom and I were just sitting in our rooms,” she said. “Everything darkened, we closed the curtains, we went down between the two beds and put pillows over our heads. For a brief moment, we heard something that sounded like a freight train.”

When everything suddenly lightened, McGuire says she walked outside and noticed that part of the hotel’s roof had been ripped off.

“All of the guardrails on the decks were pushed back toward the building. It was pretty scary,” she added.

McGuire says she has never seen anything so shocking in the 24 years that she’s been vacationing on the Cape.

“Looking out afterward, my mom and I were like, we just survived a tornado,” she said.

Another hotel guest told 7NEWS that he watched in shock as the roof was lifted into the air.

“It was like something out of the ‘Wizard of Oz.’ Being from this city, I never saw anything like this,” the guest said. “First time I went through it and I hope I never have to go through it again.”

New video shows tornado battering the Cape Sands Inn in Yarmouth. One hotel guest said it was like something out of the ‘Wizard of Oz.’ https://t.co/0Cg5Q8Uq8o #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/LZm5AAc97B — 7News Boston WHDH (@7News) July 23, 2019

Other guests said the tornado blew through in a matter of seconds, bending a flag pole before clearing out.

Tens of thousands of Bay State residents were without power in the area after the storm rolled through.

The Cape Sands Inn is a family-operated business.

No injuries were reported.

