PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Patrick Clancy, the ex-husband of Lindsay Clancy, took the stand on Monday in her murder trial. Lindsay is on trial for killing their three children in the couple’s Duxbury home back in 2023.

Prosecutors played a video of their children singing happy birthday to Cora, one of their daughters, at a party two weeks before they say Lindsay killed the children by strangling them with exercise bands in their basement.

Prosecutors focused on the medications Lindsay was taking, prescribed for depression, and on her being hospitalized at McLean Hospital in Belmont in the weeks and months before what they say was the calculated killing of her three kids.

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