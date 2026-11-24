BOSTON (WHDH) - A man dressed as Benjamin Franklin appeared in court Tuesday morning after being arrested on two outstanding warrants.

On Monday, around 2:15 p.m., officers were running a warrant sweep and targeted crime prevention operation in Downtown Boston.

Officers on Hanover Street noticed a man dressed up as Benjamin Franklin, but on a closer look, the fake Founding Father was recognized as Timothy Kingman, 66, wanted on warrants for shoplifting and assault and battery.

Kingman was arrested at the intersection of Cambridge Street and Staniford Street. He appeared in court Tuesday morning.

The fake Founding Father was released on his own recognizance and spoke with 7NEWS following his court appearance.

“Yeah, it’s not the most pleasant thing,” Kingman said about his arrest. “But I just went with the flow and did exactly what they asked.”

7NEWS asked Kingman if this changes things for him going forward as a Benjamin Franklin impersonator.

“No,” he responded. “Falls right off my shoulder. It’s not a big deal. It’s not like I was being arrested for murder or a bank robbery, right?! [Or] arson.”

Kingman is due back in court next month.

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