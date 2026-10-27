FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of the New England Patriots and Revolution spent Tuesday hosting a Halloween party at Gillette Stadium for children battling cancer and other critical illnesses.

Approximately 40 kids from local hospitals got to dress up in Halloween costumes, meet and interact with the professional football and soccer players, and do activities including pumpkin and tote bag decorating.

“These kids are a real joy to our community, so to be able to give back to them is what it’s all about, and spend a few moments with them and really just enjoy the Halloween spirit,” said Patriots Linebacker Robert Spillane.

The Patriots used their day off to brighten spirits!

“Just the fact that we have the opportunity to come do amazing events like this, and, you know, our foundation, the Patriots Foundation, does stuff like this – it’s so easy to say yes to, and come out here and just hang out for a couple hours out of your day just to help brighten someone else’s day, it’s an amazing opportunity that we have,” said Patriots Safety Brenden Schooler.

The children got to make friends with the players, which is something their families say they greatly appreciate. One father said his son Stevie is a huge Patriots fan, and he had a blast at the event.

“It’s amazing….He loves watching the Patriots on Sunday, so actually being here, interacting with the players makes him so happy,” said Steve Squillante, the father of one of the children involved. “It lifts his spirits. He’s been through a lot, he’s doing good now which is good, but stuff like this is just amazing. Really just keeps him happy, keeps him going, and it’s just absolutely amazing.”

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